'Welcome back!'- Harry Maguire to start for United

Harry Maguire has been named in the starting XI by Erik ten Hag after being sidelined since September 2022 due to an injury that he picked up while playing for England in the UEFA Nations League.
Harry Maguire was injured while on international duty for England and he has been sidelined by Erik ten Hag since late September 2022.
Maguire has been under scrutiny at Manchester United after failing to perform as expected after his acquisition from Leicester City.
Today's inclusion of Maguire into the XI for United has come as a surprise as everyone knew that Victor Lindelof was going to start ahead of him.
Even before his injury, Maguire had fallen down the pecking order after making back-to-back mistakes which cost United close to 9 points at the beginning of the 2022/23 season
Ten Hag has taken a risk by starting Maguire over Lindelof as he is still healing from an injury that he picked up less than a month ago.
Manchester United will face West Ham United in the English Premier League today October 30, 2022, at 7:15 pm EAT at Old Trafford.
United fans have been throwing words at Ten Hag for starting their captain and they will have to wait for90 minutes to find out if the Dutchman's decision was right or wrong.
Another key figure who has been handed the starting spot is Cristiano Ronaldo who has been making headlines for allegations that he wants to quit the Red Devils on January 2023 after the Qatar World Cup.
