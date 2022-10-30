'Welcome back!'- Harry Maguire to start for United

Maguire has been under scrutiny at Manchester United after failing to perform as expected after his acquisition from Leicester City.

Today's inclusion of Maguire into the XI for United has come as a surprise as everyone knew that Victor Lindelof was going to start ahead of him.

AFP

Even before his injury, Maguire had fallen down the pecking order after making back-to-back mistakes which cost United close to 9 points at the beginning of the 2022/23 season

Ten Hag has taken a risk by starting Maguire over Lindelof as he is still healing from an injury that he picked up less than a month ago.

Manchester United will face West Ham United in the English Premier League today October 30, 2022, at 7:15 pm EAT at Old Trafford.

AFP

United fans have been throwing words at Ten Hag for starting their captain and they will have to wait for90 minutes to find out if the Dutchman's decision was right or wrong.