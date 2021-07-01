Hazard, De Bruyne 'fighting against time' for Euro 2020 quarter-final

Martinez' men face Italy in Friday's last eight tie in Munich but are likely to be without Hazard due to a soft tissue problem and De Bruyne because of a ligament issue.

"We are fighting against time. We are going to take until the last minute to make the decision," Martinez said.

"We'll see tomorrow if they will be involved or not.

"Tomorrow, it will be a medical decision in the afternoon and then we'll make a football decision after that," he added.

Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium's 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.