Hazard, De Bruyne 'fighting against time' for Euro 2020 quarter-final

Belgium coach Robero Martinez said on Thursday he will decide whether or not to play Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in this weekend's Euro 2020 quarter-final "at the last minute."
Kevin De Bruyne has scored a goal and assisted two others during Euro 2020
Martinez' men face Italy in Friday's last eight tie in Munich but are likely to be without Hazard due to a soft tissue problem and De Bruyne because of a ligament issue.
"We are fighting against time. We are going to take until the last minute to make the decision," Martinez said.
"We'll see tomorrow if they will be involved or not.
"Tomorrow, it will be a medical decision in the afternoon and then we'll make a football decision after that," he added.
Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium's 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.
The Red Devils are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1980, when they lost to West Germany in the final.
