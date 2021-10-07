RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Hernandez brothers start for France in Nations League semi

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Family affair: Brothers Theo Hernandez (right) and Lucas Hernandez line-up for France on Thursday

Family affair: Brothers Theo Hernandez (right) and Lucas Hernandez line-up for France on Thursday Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Family affair: Brothers Theo Hernandez (right) and Lucas Hernandez line-up for France on Thursday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

The Hernandez brothers will start in France's Nations League semi-final against Belgium on Thursday after coach Didier Deschamps picked both Lucas and Theo for the match in Turin. 

Recommended articles

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez will play in the French defence for the clash at Juventus' Allianz Stadium, while AC Milan full-back Theo will line up on the left side of midfield for his second French cap.

It's the first time two brothers will play for Les Bleus since Herve and Patrick Revelli featured in a friendly against Romania in 1974.

Deschamps has also picked his first choice attacking trident with Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema all starting against the Red Devils.

The winner of Thursday's match will face Spain in Sunday's final at the San Siro.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

From Taliban to Ronaldo's land, Afghan women footballers train again

Players of Afghanistan national women's youth football team attend a training session on the outskirts of Lisbon where they have found safe haven after escaping from the Taliban Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner scores against Southampton Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

Watford's new manager Claudio Ranieri Creator: Miguel MEDINA

France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop

France were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE