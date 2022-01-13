Hosts Cameroon beat Ethiopia to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Cameroon were the only team out of 24 at the tournament to score more than a single goal in the opening round of group matches when a brace of Aboubakar penalties saw them beat Burkina Faso 2-1 on Sunday.

Back at the same Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde they ran riot, although only after Dawa Hotessa gave Ethiopia a shock lead.

Aboubakar quickly equalised and then headed in the second in the 55th minute, before Lyon forward Toko-Ekambi -- who had earlier hit the post -- added his own brace.