How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

Jidechi Chidiezie
Prior this win, the 34-year-old had won 37 trophies in his senior career, with last summer's Copa America victory being his first major senior-level title with Argentina.

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their 32nd win in a row, and Finalissima success at sold-out Wembley Stadium against European champions Italy
Lionel Messi stole the show on Wednesday night as Copa America champions: Argentina, defeated European champions: Italy, 3-0 in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday.

The finalissima: a inter continental Cup of Champions between the champions of CONMEBOL and UEFA, was played for was only the third time in history and the first since Argentina defeated Denmark in 1993.

Argentina on Wednesday night won the trophy, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala.

Lionel Messi celebrates finalissima triumph with Argentina
Although the Finalissima might just be a glorified friendly, Messi's impressive performance on the night saw him add another 'trophy' to his cabinet.

With the lowly-rated Finalissima added to the list, here is what Messi's trophy cabinet looks like.

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

FIFA U20 World Cup (with Argentina U20)

La Liga (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

Olympic Gold (with Argentina U23)

Aguero and Messi celebrate beating Nigeria to win Olympic gold in 2008
La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

La Liga (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)

Until leaving Barcelona in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League (with Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup (with Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup (with Barcelona)

During Messi's time at Barcelona, the team lifted the League-Champions League-and-Cup treble twice: 2009 and 2015.
La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana (with Barcelona)

La Liga (with Barcelona)

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the Copa America for the first time following a 1-0 win over Brazil
Copa del Rey (with Barcelona)

Copa America (with Argentina)

Ligue 1 (with PSG)

CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (with Argentina)

    How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

