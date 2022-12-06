How Fernando Santos silenced Ronaldo's haters

Many questioned Fernando's decision to bench his talisman in such a competitive match but the old man had his cards played already.

No one was sure about the end result during the first few minutes of the match and Portugal had to switch their gears from rest mode to attacking mode before netting their first goal of the match.

Goncalo Ramos who was started ahead of Ronaldo grabbed a hattrick in their 6-1 win over Switzerland who seemed lost throughout the match.

By benching Ronaldo, Santos was just trying to keep the media off the player amid his Manchester United saga. Every action has a reaction.

Ronaldo was brought in when Portugal was leading by a wide margin, so there was no pressure from his side to look for a goal.

The talisman has been going through a lot recently and he needed a breather to recollect himself as the tournament progresses to the next stage.

Ronaldo has been on the receiving end from his haters for playing and failing to score while others have now labelled him as a 'finished' product. Santos prevented all these from happening by making one move, benching his captain.