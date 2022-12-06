Portugal manager Fernando Santos benched Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo against Switzerland in the round of 16 match that was played at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
How Fernando Santos silenced Ronaldo's haters
Portugal silenced Switzerland 6-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Recommended articles
Many questioned Fernando's decision to bench his talisman in such a competitive match but the old man had his cards played already.
No one was sure about the end result during the first few minutes of the match and Portugal had to switch their gears from rest mode to attacking mode before netting their first goal of the match.
Goncalo Ramos who was started ahead of Ronaldo grabbed a hattrick in their 6-1 win over Switzerland who seemed lost throughout the match.
By benching Ronaldo, Santos was just trying to keep the media off the player amid his Manchester United saga. Every action has a reaction.
Ronaldo was brought in when Portugal was leading by a wide margin, so there was no pressure from his side to look for a goal.
The talisman has been going through a lot recently and he needed a breather to recollect himself as the tournament progresses to the next stage.
Ronaldo has been on the receiving end from his haters for playing and failing to score while others have now labelled him as a 'finished' product. Santos prevented all these from happening by making one move, benching his captain.
As for the Ronaldo lovers, it was a thorn in the flesh not seeing their icon on the pitch to add to his tally.
More from category
-
Government outlines key steps towards restoring football in Kenya
-
Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe
-
Ridiculous story behind Spain's penalties and other topics making headlines in football today