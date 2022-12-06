QATAR 2022

How Fernando Santos silenced Ronaldo's haters

Fabian Simiyu
Portugal silenced Switzerland 6-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Portugal vs Switzerland match on December 6, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Portugal vs Switzerland match on December 6, 2022.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos benched Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo against Switzerland in the round of 16 match that was played at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Many questioned Fernando's decision to bench his talisman in such a competitive match but the old man had his cards played already.

No one was sure about the end result during the first few minutes of the match and Portugal had to switch their gears from rest mode to attacking mode before netting their first goal of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 6, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 6, 2022. AFP

READ: Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

Goncalo Ramos who was started ahead of Ronaldo grabbed a hattrick in their 6-1 win over Switzerland who seemed lost throughout the match.

By benching Ronaldo, Santos was just trying to keep the media off the player amid his Manchester United saga. Every action has a reaction.

Ronaldo was brought in when Portugal was leading by a wide margin hence there was no pressure from his side to look for a goal.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos on December 6, 2022.
Portugal manager Fernando Santos on December 6, 2022. AFP

The talisman has been going through a lot recently and he needed a breather to recollect himself as the tournament progresses to the next stage.

Ronaldo has been on the receiving end from his haters for playing and failing to score while others have now labelled him as a 'finished' product. Santos prevented all these from happening by making one move, benching his captain.

As for the Ronaldo lovers, it was a thorn in the flesh not seeing their icon on the pitch to add to his tally.

