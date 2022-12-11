ADVERTISEMENT
Qatar 2022

Pulse of the Day features Morocco's slaughter of the GOAT Ronaldo and Portugal to make history

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Football

The Atlas Lions have roared louder than any other African team at the World Cup, but can they go one step further?

Sofiane Boufal celebrating with his mother.
Sofiane Boufal celebrating with his mother.

An African country has finally reached the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup after Morocco shocked favourite Portugal on Saturday evening.

Morocco's Atlas Lions became the first team from the continent to book a place in the last four at the World Cup following an excellent narrow win over Portugal in the quarter-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines after starting on the bench for the second consecutive game but the Lions were not distracted as they defeated the Selecao 1-0.

Morocco is the first African country to reach the semi-final at the FIFA World Cup.
Morocco is the first African country to reach the semi-final at the FIFA World Cup.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the decisive winner in the first half, with a Ronaldo-Esque header that left goalkeeper Diogo Costa in no man's land.

That goal and superb goalkeeping from the brilliant Yassine Bounou inspired the Moroccans to a memorable evening inside the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a Ronald-esque header to send Portugal packing from the World Cup.
Youssef En-Nesyri scored a Ronald-esque header to send Portugal packing from the World Cup.

The 37-year-old looked very distraught watching from the Portuguese bench as En-Nesyri towered above everyone to head in a goal he would have been proud of.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos (L) talks with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos (L) talks with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo came on in the second half to earn his 196th cap for Portugal, making history as he equalled the all-time appearance record.

However, his presence on the pitch failed to inspire Portugal back into the game as Morocco held on to send the Selecao packing and out of Qatar 2022.

Ronaldo was in tears after what could be his final game for Portugal
Ronaldo was in tears after what could be his final game for Portugal

After the final whistle, the former Manchester United star walked down the tunnel in tears in what could be his last game ever at the World Cup.

While Ronaldo was full of tears after his World Cup dream came to an end, it was a different mood for the Moroccans whose excitement was infectious.

The Atlas Lions have roared again and won our hearts with another performance and result.

