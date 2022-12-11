Pulse of the Day featuring how Morocco slaughtered the GOAT Ronaldo's Portugal to make history

Morocco's Atlas Lions became the first team from the continent to book a place in the last four at the World Cup following an excellent narrow win over Portugal in the quarter-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines after starting on the bench for the second consecutive game but the Lions were not distracted as they defeated the Selecao 1-0.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the decisive winner in the first half, with a Ronaldo-Esque header that left goalkeeper Diogo Costa in no man's land.

That goal and superb goalkeeping from the brilliant Yassine Bounou inspired the Moroccans to a memorable evening inside the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Ronaldo's tears

The 37-year-old looked very distraught watching from the Portuguese bench as En-Nesyri towered above everyone to head in that goal he could have been proud of.

Ronaldo came on in the second half to earn his 196th cap for Portugal, making history as he equalled the all-time appearance record.

However, his presence on the pitch failed to inspire Portugal back into the game as Morocco held on to send the Selecao packing and out of Qatar 2022.

After the final whistle, the former Manchester United star walked down the tunnel in tears in what could be his last game ever at the World Cup.

While Ronaldo was full of tears after his World Cup dream came to an end, it was a different mood for the Moroccans whose excitement was infectious.