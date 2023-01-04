ADVERTISEMENT
How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United paraded Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford with his World Cup medal on January 3, 2023

From left: Lisandro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi
From left: Lisandro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi

Most of the players who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina have rejoined their clubs to join their teammates and the reception has been awesome.

Winning a World Cup trophy is an occasion that not every footballer gets to achieve in their career hence football clubs have gone the extra mile to film winners upon returning back in their respective leagues.

Manchester United presented Lisandro Martinez at the famous Old Trafford in front of their fans just to congratulate him after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

READ: Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Martinez was wearing his medal as expected and he was recorded walking around the Theatre of Dreams while the United fans cheered.

The GOAT debate is finally over and Lionel Messi is back at PSG to continue with his League 1 journey.

Messi was filmed entering PSG's training ground after lifting the World Cup and everyone was happy to see him again.

The Argentine took several photos with his fellow teammates before kicking off his training sessions in France.

Emiliano Martinez is back in England and he has linked up with his teammates at Aston Villa after making magical saves in Qatar.

Villa can only hope that he continues his top form at the club level too no wonder he was welcomed warmly during this winter period in the UK.

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are back in Turin and Juventus didn't hesitate to share a video of the duo during a training session.

Di Maria scored in the World Cup finals against France in Qatar. Will he step up his game at Juventus?

Paulo Dybala has returned to Italy to join his teammates at AS Roma and he has handed his medal to the club to keep it for him.

"Paulo Dybala has entrusted the club’s Historical Archive with looking after his World Cup winner’s medal," posted Roma.

Paulo Dybala [Photo: AS Roma Instagram]
Paulo Dybala [Photo: AS Roma Instagram]

Dybala scored a penalty for Argentina to seal their victory in post-match penalties against France.

There was no better way than recording Alexis Mac Allister running towards his Brighton and Hove Albion teammates during the club's training session.

He looked sharp as he rejoined Brighton's training sessions after celebrating in Qatar and Argentina.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
