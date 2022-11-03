How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is known for living an extravagant lifestyle and he usually doesn't shy away from the media when spending.

Aubameyang can be compared to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who just like him loves changing hairstyles, drives high-end cars and also loves travelling.

Aubameyang has a customised Lamborghini Huracan worth £240,000 (Sh32.5m) which is his signature car. He also has a gold-plated Range Rover

The Chelsea striker also owns a £1.5m (Sh203.4m) Ferrari LaFerrari which were manufactured around 499of them only in the whole world.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is another footballer who earns millions of shillings yearly but then he is committed to helping eradicate poverty in the village where he hails from.

Sadio Mane has built hospitals, houses and schools for his people which makes him a hero when it comes to describing him in Senegal, which is his home country.

Despite being a hero in his country, Mane also cruises around in heavy machinery like the Range Rover and Audi.

Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly came into the limelight when he joined Manchester United in 2016 from Villareal under Jose Mourinho who was the United coach back then.

Bailly is currently in Marseille on loan from Manchester United and he makes an estimated £4.5m (Sh610m) per year.

Bailly is a spendthrift and this is evident from the high-end cars that he drives while in Manchester and also Ivory Coast.

The defender owns Audi A4, Jaguar S-Type and Chevy Camaro SS which add up to Sh21m when totalled.

Yaya Toure

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder made millions while playing in Europe although he has now retired from professional football.

When it comes to high-end cars, Yaya Toure has nearly all of them including Bentley Continental, Mercedes G Class Jeep, Porsche Carerra, Rolls Royce Wraith, Rolls Royce Phantom and Merc Brabus 850 which cost him Sh168m.

Toure loves travelling and that is what he is actually doing at the moment after retiring from football.

Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba made his fortunes while playing for Chelsea and thanks for signing great deals in football as he is enjoying the fruits of his labour at the moment.

Drogba owns a Porsche 911 turbo and Audi R8 which are valued at Sh48m among other cars that he owns in the UK. The former Chelsea main man owns a luxurious apartment in the UK also.

Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel retired from football recently after playing for major clubs in Europe and especially at Chelsea where he had an 11-year stint.

Mikel loves travelling but then he also has a thing for super-fast cars. He owns a Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Land Rover Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes-Benz G-500 which are worth millions of shillings.

