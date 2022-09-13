FOOTBALL

How well are you informed about your favourite Premier League club?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into Chelsea Football Club, owners, stadium and more

Stamford Bridge is the home stadium of Chelsea
Stamford Bridge is the home stadium of Chelsea

Name: Chelsea Football Club

Recommended articles

Establishment: 1905

Nickname: The Blues

Stadium: Stamford Bridge (41, 837 seats)

Current club owners: Todd Boehly

Current manager: Graham Potter

Club captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Current Premier League position: 6th

Chelsea FC has been improving over the past years as dictated by their success in winning trophies with the Club World Cup being their latest.

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history
Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history Sky Sports

Chelsea won their first major trophy in 1955 which was the League Championship and the rest is history since then.

Chelsea are at the moment competing in the Premier League, Champions League, Football Association Cup and the Carabao Cup.

A quick scan indicates that Chelsea have won 8 FA Cups, 4 FA Community Shields, 5 League Cups and 6 League titles. They have also made history on an international level by winning various trophies under different managements.

The club has two UEFA Champions League trophies, one Club World Cup, two Europa League trophies and two UEFA Super Cup trophies.

Chelsea drawn during a Champions League draw
Chelsea drawn during a Champions League draw AFP

Chelsea are struggling at the moment and they have already dropped significant in the 2022/23 PL campaign.

The underperformance led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and appointing Graham Potter a day later. We are yet to see Potter on the sidelines after games were postponed after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the new leadership at the club, the club has been projected to finish in top four. It will take time for them to get to the ‘prime Chelsea’ and that’s why patience will be needed from the fans.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked as head coach of Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel was sacked as head coach of Chelsea pulse senegal

Current Squad

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcus Bettinelli, Ruben Loftus- Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante, Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Denis Zakaria, Reece James and Conor Gallagher.

Did you know?

Chelsea was ranked 7th in 2021 as the most valuable club?

Chelsea is the only club that has won all the three major European competitions twice?

Chelsea is the only London club that has won the Champions League and the Club World Cup?

Read: Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

It is the 4th most successful club in England?

Leeds are their historic rivals then Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal?

Romelu Lukaku’s marks him as the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history with a price tag of £97.7m from Inter Milan.

Jose Mourinho ‘The Special One’ is the most successful manager ever at Chelsea with a total of five trophies.

Former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho
Former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho AFP
Topics:
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Former Chelsea striker joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Best unveiling ever? How Wolves introduced Diego Costa

  • Stamford Bridge is the home stadium of Chelsea

    How well are you informed about your favourite Premier League club?

  • Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

    'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

Recommended articles

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

How well are you informed about your favourite Premier League club?

How well are you informed about your favourite Premier League club?

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

Trending

Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight
UFC

Leon Edwards gave me a 20-minute nap – Kamaru Usman

Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received their lowest ever rating on FIFA 23
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

Brighton's season has been tremendously derailed by Chelsea

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

FIFA 23 Global Ambassador Ratings Revealed

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

empty
TRANSFERS

'Something unique' - Why Wolves signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa