How well are you informed about your favourite Premier League club?

Establishment: 1905

Nickname: The Blues

Stadium: Stamford Bridge (41, 837 seats)

Current club owners: Todd Boehly

Current manager: Graham Potter

Club captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Current Premier League position: 6th

Chelsea FC has been improving over the past years as dictated by their success in winning trophies with the Club World Cup being their latest.

Sky Sports

Chelsea won their first major trophy in 1955 which was the League Championship and the rest is history since then.

Chelsea are at the moment competing in the Premier League, Champions League, Football Association Cup and the Carabao Cup.

A quick scan indicates that Chelsea have won 8 FA Cups, 4 FA Community Shields, 5 League Cups and 6 League titles. They have also made history on an international level by winning various trophies under different managements.

The club has two UEFA Champions League trophies, one Club World Cup, two Europa League trophies and two UEFA Super Cup trophies.

AFP

Chelsea are struggling at the moment and they have already dropped significant in the 2022/23 PL campaign.

The underperformance led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and appointing Graham Potter a day later. We are yet to see Potter on the sidelines after games were postponed after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the new leadership at the club, the club has been projected to finish in top four. It will take time for them to get to the ‘prime Chelsea’ and that’s why patience will be needed from the fans.

pulse senegal

Current Squad

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcus Bettinelli, Ruben Loftus- Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante, Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Denis Zakaria, Reece James and Conor Gallagher.

Did you know?

Chelsea was ranked 7th in 2021 as the most valuable club?

Chelsea is the only club that has won all the three major European competitions twice?

Chelsea is the only London club that has won the Champions League and the Club World Cup?

It is the 4th most successful club in England?

Leeds are their historic rivals then Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal?

Romelu Lukaku’s marks him as the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history with a price tag of £97.7m from Inter Milan.

Jose Mourinho ‘The Special One’ is the most successful manager ever at Chelsea with a total of five trophies.