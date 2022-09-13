Best unveiling ever? How Wolves introduced Diego Costa

Diego Costa, formerly a Chelsea player in the PL signed for Wolves recently and his new club went an extra mile with the manner in which they introduced him to the Wolves faithful's.

Wolverhampton Wanderers posted a video of Diego Costa holding chains which acted as a leash to real wolves which were barking.

Pulse Nigeria

In the video, Costa is seen holding dog chains firmly before being shown the angry wolves. How the wolves breathed and barked is what caught many people’s attention.

As you continue watching the clip, Costa’s face and wolves are zoomed in and that signified one thing only, he is back for business!

Towards the end of the video, the wolves bark simultaneously before zooming out and that is when we see Costa holding the chains again that are now tied on the necks of the wolves. It ends with subtitles with big captions stating that ‘DIEGO IS A WOLF!’

Pulse Nigeria

Many people were quick to say that they were dogs which looked like wolves before Costa cut them short with his words stating that they were real dogs and that he was even afraid to film the whole video.

“Those were wolves, not dogs. It was a cool experience but not a very comfortable one. I have five dogs, but they are not wolves!” He stated.

Costa is returning to the Premier League years after leaving Chelsea when he fell out with Antonio Conte who was the manager at the time.

While at Chelsea, he was featured in 89 games netting 52 goals and registering 16 assists. He lifted two Premier League titles while at Chelsea.

He always means business whenever on the pitch no wonder they used the real wolves when unveiling him. Costa is known for getting angry easily whenever provoked by opponent players hence being booked in nearly every match due to how he reacts.

AFP

For him to avoid the bookings, he will need to ‘play cool’ as he is just an improved version of Mario Balotelli who played for Liverpool and Manchester City in the PL.

Costa is joining a formidable Wolverhampton team who are hungry to win and many are hoping that this new chapter will be of success and prosperity.