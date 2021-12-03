RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Oli SCARFF
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Oli SCARFF

Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to make history by recovering from their winless start to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Recommended articles

Newcastle have gone 14 games without a victory and sit bottom of the table heading into Saturday's match against fellow strugglers Burnley.

The struggling Magpies are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 games in a Premier League campaign. All of the previous three --  Swindon, QPR and Sheffield United -- were relegated.

Despite the raised expectations triggered by the recent Saudi-led takeover of the club, Newcastle are six points from safety with seven defeats and seven draws.

But Howe, who has been in the dugout for two games after his debut was delayed by a positive coronavirus test, is confident they can buck the trend.

The former Bournemouth boss, who replaced the sacked Steve Bruce, told reporters on Friday: "I'm realistic, but I'm also very positive.

"I know it's going to be extremely difficult. If no team has done it, there's a reason why they haven't done it. That's because it's incredibly tough.

"But why not be the first? That's always been my mindset. Why not change history? That's what we're going to have to do.

"We're going to have to do it the hard way, but we're more than capable."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

Bayern Munich waiting on Goretzka for Dortmund clash

Bayern Munich waiting on Goretzka for Dortmund clash

Man Utd job too good for Rangnick to turn down

Man Utd job too good for Rangnick to turn down

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

Former Everton star Li Tie quits as China coach

Former Everton star Li Tie quits as China coach

PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out

PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out

Real Madrid meet Real Sociedad as Liga challengers aim to reduce gap

Real Madrid meet Real Sociedad as Liga challengers aim to reduce gap

Trending

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Man Utd unveils new interim manager

Ralf Rangnick