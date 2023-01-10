ADVERTISEMENT
UPDATE

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tottenham Hotspur and France keeper Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football

Thomas Muller (L) and Hugo Lloris
Thomas Muller (L) and Hugo Lloris

Football will always be there no matter the decisions that some of the top players are making at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Hugo Lloris has made a major statement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which is a big blow to the French Federation.

Hugo Lloris has called it quits with the French national squad after dominating the international stage in various tournaments.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference on January 9, 2023.
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference on January 9, 2023. AFP

READ: Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Lloris has vacated the squad as a proud athlete after making 145 appearances for his national side making him the most selected player in the history of football in France.

The Tottenham keeper is also the record holder for the most appearances as a captain for France.

Lloris has retired after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and also the Nations League in 2021.

Thomas Muller has stated that he will continue with Germany despite facing pressure from his fans to call it quits.

Muller has said he can still deliver even as age continues to catch up with him. His midfield counterpart Tony Kroos who plays for Real Madrid retired even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Thomas Muller on December 1, 2022.
Thomas Muller on December 1, 2022. AFP

The German midfielder lifted the 2014 World Cup trophy in 2014 after his nation beat Argentina 1-0 in the finals in Brazil.

Apart from lifting the World Cup, Muller was crowned the FIFA World Cup Best Young player in 2010.

Vowing to continue with the national team shows how Muller loves football and his country.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Thomas Muller (L) and Hugo Lloris

    Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

  • Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.

    Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

  • Gareth Bale

    Bale pens an emotional message as he retires from football

Recommended articles

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Bale pens an emotional message as he retires from football

Bale pens an emotional message as he retires from football

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Mario Mandzukic (left) and Bacary Sagna
LISTICLE

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.
BIG VIC

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt
GUNNERS

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Salima Mukansanga is one of Africa's best.
FIFAWWC 2023

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ismael Bennacer is set to stay at AC Milan

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea