Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Hugo Lloris has made a major statement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which is a big blow to the French Federation.

Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has called it quits with the French national squad after dominating the international stage in various tournaments.

Lloris has vacated the squad as a proud athlete after making 145 appearances for his national side making him the most selected player in the history of football in France.

The Tottenham keeper is also the record holder for the most appearances as a captain for France.

Lloris has retired after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and also the Nations League in 2021.

Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller has stated that he will continue with Germany despite facing pressure from his fans to call it quits.

Muller has said he can still deliver even as age continues to catch up with him. His midfield counterpart Tony Kroos who plays for Real Madrid retired even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The German midfielder lifted the 2014 World Cup trophy in 2014 after his nation beat Argentina 1-0 in the finals in Brazil.

Apart from lifting the World Cup, Muller was crowned the FIFA World Cup Best Young player in 2010.