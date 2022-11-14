BREAKING

'I don't respect Ten Hag!' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts coach in interview

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the Manchester United squad that travelled to London to face Fulham in the EPL on November 13, 2022.

Erik ten Hag (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
After many weeks of waiting, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally opened up on what's going on at Manchester United after months of untold woes at the club.

Ronaldo has not been on good terms with Erik ten Hag who is the current Manchester United boss after dropping him in recent United's major matches and having nothing to explain about it most of the time.

Ronaldo has accused Manchester United of betraying him despite giving his all on the pitch in an interview that he conducted with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on November 6, 2022.
"Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager but also the other guys who are around the club. I feel betrayed by the club. I feel that some people didn’t want me here at Manchester United, and it’s not only this year but last season too," he stated.

Cristiano Ronaldo also admitted to having little respect for Erik ten Hag who is the current Manchester United manager.

“I don't have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me. So, it’s simple. If you don't have respect for me, I will never have any for you," he further said.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United against Aston Villa on November 6, 2022.
Ronaldo didn't spare former United caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick and Wayne Rooney in his interview as he poured out his heart.

"If you are not even a coach, how are you even going to be the boss of Manchester United? I had never even heard of him," Cristiano Ronaldo on Rangnick.

"I don't know why he criticizes me so badly probably he finished his career while I am still playing at a high level. I'm not going to say that I am looking better than him, which is true," Ronaldo on Wayne Rooney.

"As Picasso said, you've to destroy it to rebuild it. And if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem. A club of this size should be at the top, but this is not the case, there are no excuses.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United in action against Aston Villa on November 6, 2022.
"Nothing has changed here since Sir Alex left. When I decided to return to Manchester United, I followed my heart

“I love Man Utd, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if Manchester United want to do it differently. They’ve to change many, many things. Here the progress has been ZERO since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club," he added.

Could Ronaldo have played his last match for Manchester United?

