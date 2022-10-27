TRENDING

Why Mauro Icardi has sacked his estranged wife and other top trending stories in football today

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mauro Icardi, Jude Bellingham and Thierry Henry are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Mauro Icardi, Jude Bellingham, and Thierry Henry.
From left: Mauro Icardi, Jude Bellingham, and Thierry Henry.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Read Also

Former PSG striker Mauro Icardi has sacked his estranged wife who was his agent for demanding a fee in excess of £870,000 (Sh122m) after finalizing the striker's move to Galatasaray on loan.

Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team s second goal during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Alanyaspor at NEF Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on October 23, 2022.
Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team s second goal during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Alanyaspor at NEF Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on October 23, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara 'toxic' following split-up

Icardi is in the process of divorcing his wife and he feels that she had no right to request for the money as it is illegal.

Borussia Dortmund's wonder kid Jude Bellingham is confident that he can strike a good partnership with Declan Rice at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Jude Bellingham of England and Borussia Dortmund on October 25, 2022.
Jude Bellingham of England and Borussia Dortmund on October 25, 2022. AFP

Bellingham has netted a goal for Borussia this season in nearly all the matches and England citizens are hoping that he will perform even better come November 2022.

Thierry Henry has revealed his old team-mate Zinedine Zidane is holding out to be the next manager of the France national team.

Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry during the UEFA Nations League match between the Netherlands and Belgium at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on August 6, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry during the UEFA Nations League match between the Netherlands and Belgium at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on August 6, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. AFP

This has come out after Zidane hinted at coming back as a manager after quitting Real Madrid in 2021. As for Henry, Zidane is only a few steps away from being named as the next France manager.

To bolster their squad, Arsenal have shortlisted Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino as potential transfer targets.

Dwight Yorke has claimed Erik ten Hag has already informed Bruno Fernandes that he will succeed Harry Maguire as Red Devils captain.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking to SoFoot. According to Wenger, Messi is more of an artist in football and that's why he likes him.

Gary Lineker is unhappy Foreign Secretary for telling LGBT football fans to be “respectful” of World Cup hosts Qatar. This has come after Peter Tatchell who is a campaigner was stopped by Qatari officials from holding an LGBT rights protest in Doha.

More from category

  • Frenkie de Jong during the match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club, corresponding to the week 11 of the Liga Santander, played at the Spotify Camp Nou, in Barcelona, on October 23, 2022.

    Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

  • From left: Mauro Icardi, Jude Bellingham, and Thierry Henry.

    Why Mauro Icardi has sacked his estranged wife and other top trending stories in football today

  • Tottenham Hotspur Manager Antonio Conte on October 26, 2022.

    Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

Recommended articles

Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

Why Mauro Icardi has sacked his estranged wife and other top trending stories in football today

Why Mauro Icardi has sacked his estranged wife and other top trending stories in football today

Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

Conte unhappy with VAR decisions

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

'We need signings' - Reactions as Calvin Bassey's Ajax slip to Europa courtesy of Liverpool thrashing

'We need signings' - Reactions as Calvin Bassey's Ajax slip to Europa courtesy of Liverpool thrashing

UCL Matchday Live Update

UCL Matchday Live Update

Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over £20,000

Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over £20,000

I will be back soon- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

"I will be back soon"- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

Dortmund boost as Sebastien Haller finally returns to training after testicular tumour

Dortmund boost as Sebastien Haller finally returns to training after testicular tumour

Trending

anchester City manager Pep Guardiola issues instructions to Erling Haaland on October 22, 2022.
INJURY UPDATE

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

Football Manager 23 Beta Guide
GAMING

Football Manager 2023 Early Access Beta Guide (All you need to know)

Muller and Lewandowski UCL Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

UCL Matchday Live Update

Liverpool crushed Ajax 3-0 in the Champions League
UCL

'We need signings' - Reactions as Calvin Bassey's Ajax slip to Europa courtesy of Liverpool thrashing

Zinedine Zidane at the Ballon d Or awards on October 17, 2022.
ZIDANE

"I will be back soon"- Zinedine Zidane hints at managing a club again

Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona were unable to prevent a Bayern Munich win at Camp Nou
UCL

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Erling Haaland looked to have sustained an injury in Manchester City's draw with Borussia Dortmund
UCL

Guardiola reveals why Haaland, Cancelo were taken off in Man City's draw with Dortmund

From left: Jadon Sancho, Sebastien Haller and Mikel Arteta.
TRENDING

Rio Ferdinand slams Sancho and other top trending stories in football today