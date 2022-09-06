'I'm part of it'- Tuchel reveals why Chelsea lost to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener

Chelsea got their Champions League campaign to the worst possible start after losing 1-0 to the Croatian champions at Maksimir Stadium.

Chelsea's Zagreb Blues

The Blues went into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over West Ham but were second best in their opening match of this year's Champions League.

Mislav Orsic's excellent goal was enough to condemn Chelsea to another defeat. The result is the latest in a series of underwhelming performances from The Blues.

Pulse Sports

While they did create a couple of chances, Dinamo were good value for the win, a view shared by Tuchel.

The German tactician was not shy to express his frustration following the game, saying his players were not at the level they should be.

"It's a lack of hunger, intensity, a lack of determination to win duels to actually do the things on the highest level," Tuchel said after the game.

"You cannot expect to win games, not in the Premier League or Champions League."

Tuchel says he is part of the problem

Tuchel, however, admits he is also culpable, suggesting he cannot pinpoint what exactly is the team's problem this season.

"It's too much to analyse. I'm a part of it," he added. We're not where we need to be and where we can be.

Twitter

It's on me and on us, and at the moment, everything is missing," the former Borussia Dortmund manager added.