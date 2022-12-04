'I'm strong'- Pele speaks amid his health scare

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!

"Thank you so much for everything." He posted.

Many footballers and athletes have also wished the legend a quick recovery starting with Harry Kane of England and Kylian Mbappe of France.

Harry Kane, who has been lucky to interact with Pele personally, said that the legend helped change his thinking on how football works.

"To hear those words back then from him was really special for me. And I always feel like I'm someone who is always learning and will continue to learn for the rest of my career, so he was spot on with his advice.

"Of course, sad to hear that news, but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up as well." Said Harry Kane.