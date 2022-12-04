WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I'm strong'- Pele speaks amid his health scare

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Brazil legend Pele has assured his fans that he is okay after rumours spread that he is in the Intensive Care Unit

Brazil legend Pele.
Brazil legend Pele.

Brazil legend Pele has confirmed that he is doing okay after rumours circulated that he is in the Intensive Care Unit, a few days after being admitted to the hospital.

Recommended articles

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!

Legend Pele [Instagram]
Legend Pele [Instagram] AFP

READ: Brazil legend Pele hospitalised again

"Thank you so much for everything." He posted.

Many footballers and athletes have also wished the legend a quick recovery starting with Harry Kane of England and Kylian Mbappe of France.

Harry Kane, who has been lucky to interact with Pele personally, said that the legend helped change his thinking on how football works.

"To hear those words back then from him was really special for me. And I always feel like I'm someone who is always learning and will continue to learn for the rest of my career, so he was spot on with his advice.

Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.
Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022. AFP

"Of course, sad to hear that news, but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up as well." Said Harry Kane.

The hospital where Pele has been admitted has also posted information to ascertain that the Brazil legend is doing well and he could be out of the hospital soon.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Xinhua

    Pulse of the Day: How Dumfries and Messi showed President Joe Biden it's football, not soccer

  • Brazil legend Pele.

    'I'm strong'- Pele speaks amid his health scare

  • Senegal celebrating after becoming one of only two African nations to advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar

    Why the World Cup knockout stage is a big win for Africa

Recommended articles

Pulse of the Day: How Dumfries and Messi showed President Joe Biden it's football, not soccer

Pulse of the Day: How Dumfries and Messi showed President Joe Biden it's football, not soccer

'I'm strong'- Pele speaks amid his health scare

'I'm strong'- Pele speaks amid his health scare

Why the World Cup knockout stage is a big win for Africa

Why the World Cup knockout stage is a big win for Africa

Gareth Southgate: England mentally and physically prepared for penalties

Gareth Southgate: England mentally and physically prepared for penalties

Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk after an easy win against Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk after an easy win against Derek Chisora

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Messi marks 1000th career game with a goal to help Argentina advance to the quarter-final

Messi marks 1000th career game with a goal to help Argentina advance to the quarter-final

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (13)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

How the creator in chief is planning to oust Cristiano Ronaldo

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia
QATAR 2022

World Cup Round of 16 Live Blog - Argentina vs Australia

France vs Poland
Qatar 2022

France vs Poland: Holders vs Pretenders, who will take the glory?

Netherlands vs Argentina
Qatar 2022

The Netherlands and Argentina survive huge scare to set up blockbuster quarter-final clash