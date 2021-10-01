RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Inaki Williams sets record with 203rd consecutive Liga game

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

No stopping him: Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams (left) in action against Valencia last month

No stopping him: Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams (left) in action against Valencia last month Creator: Jose Jordan
No stopping him: Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams (left) in action against Valencia last month Creator: Jose Jordan

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams set a new La Liga record on Friday when he played his 203rd consecutive game, having not missed a match since 2016.

After equalling the mark of 202 in a row set by Ion Andoni Larranaga with Real Sociedad between 1986 and 1992, Williams broke the record in the home game against Alaves.

His tireless run began on April 20, 2016, in a match against Atletico Madrid at Bilbao's San Mames home. 

He then played in the four remaining games that season before featuring in five entire seasons, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

In the current campaign, he has played in all eight top-flight games.

Before Friday, the 27-year-old had started 168 games and appeared as a substitute on 34 occasions.

He has scored 39 goals in his Bilbao career.

