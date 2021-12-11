RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona's watch

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players of the game, died last November at the age of 60

Police said the single edition watch is worth around $26,500 Creator: -
Police said the single edition watch is worth around $26,500 Creator: -

Indian police have recovered a stolen watch customised for star footballer Diego Maradona and arrested a suspect behind the alleged theft in Dubai, officials claimed Saturday.

Recommended articles

Police said they detained Wazid Hussain in the northeastern state of Assam and recovered a Swiss-made Hublot watch after he fled to India following an alleged theft in Dubai.

The 37-year-old had been working as a security guard since 2016 at a Dubai-based firm where memorabilia relating to the Argentinian footballer were stored, police said. 

They said the single edition watch, worth around $26,500, has a photo of the star engraved on its back and carries his signature with his jersey number 10.

"Though there are many limited edition watches available this watch was customised for Maradona," Sivasagar superintendent of police Rakesh Roushan told AFP, quoting information received from Dubai authorities.

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest players of the game, died last November at the age of 60.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the local police held the accused after receiving a tip-off from their counterparts in Dubai. 

Police said the detained man denied the allegations, adding he had returned to his native in Assam in August on the pretext of tending to his ailing father. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona's watch

Indian police hold man for stealing Maradona's watch

UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie

Kipchoge dreams of officially breaking the sub-2-hour marathon

Kipchoge dreams of officially breaking the sub-2-hour marathon

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Jorginho to play through pain for Chelsea: Tuchel

Jorginho to play through pain for Chelsea: Tuchel

Germany boss Flick puts pressure on veteran Hummels

Germany boss Flick puts pressure on veteran Hummels

Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status for Villa win on Anfield return

Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status for Villa win on Anfield return

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER