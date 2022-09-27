Indomitable Lions of Cameroon lose again, end Int'l break without a goal

Cameroon was the visitor at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul where it went, saw but failed to conquer host South Korea following a 1-0 loss.

England-based forward, Heung-min Son was the star of the day for the Koreans after he scored the decisive winner.

Son's goal came in the opening half of the game after goalkeeper, Andre Onana's initial save off a corner was headed back into the net.

Toothless Indomitable Lions lose again

Cameroon, one of Africa's five representatives in Qatar later this year at the World Cup, failed to win any of its two matches during the international break.

The defeat to Son-led Korea was the second defeat for the Rigobert Song-coached side after the shock 2-0 thrashing from 77th ranked Uzbekistan days back.

Cameroon conceded three (3) goals and two (2) without scoring a single goal during the international break.

