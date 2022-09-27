Indomitable Lions of Cameroon lose again, end Int'l break without a goal

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The toothless African giant has completed the international break with another defeat and zero goals scored.

Another day to forget for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.
Another day to forget for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Former African champions Cameroon have completed the final international break before the World Cup in defeat.

Recommended articles

Cameroon was the visitor at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul where it went, saw but failed to conquer host South Korea following a 1-0 loss.

Son heads home the winner against Cameroon.
Son heads home the winner against Cameroon. Pulse Nigeria

England-based forward, Heung-min Son was the star of the day for the Koreans after he scored the decisive winner.

Son's goal came in the opening half of the game after goalkeeper, Andre Onana's initial save off a corner was headed back into the net.

Tottenham's Son was the difference maker between South Korea and Cameroon.
Tottenham's Son was the difference maker between South Korea and Cameroon. Pulse Nigeria

Cameroon, one of Africa's five representatives in Qatar later this year at the World Cup, failed to win any of its two matches during the international break.

South Korea vs Cameroon
South Korea vs Cameroon Pulse Nigeria

The defeat to Son-led Korea was the second defeat for the Rigobert Song-coached side after the shock 2-0 thrashing from 77th ranked Uzbekistan days back.

Cameroon conceded three (3) goals and two (2) without scoring a single goal during the international break.

Caméroun
Caméroun pulse senegal

Following the defeat today, the team will now shift focus to the world proper where they will compete in Group G alongside five-time champions, Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left), Neymar Jr. (centre) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

    10 interesting football fun facts

  • From left: Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can

    4 Players who regret leaving Liverpool amid Divock Origi struggles

  • Another day to forget for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

    Indomitable Lions of Cameroon lose again, end Int'l break without a goal

Recommended articles

10 interesting football fun facts

10 interesting football fun facts

4 Players who regret leaving Liverpool amid Divock Origi struggles

4 Players who regret leaving Liverpool amid Divock Origi struggles

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon lose again, end Int'l break without a goal

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon lose again, end Int'l break without a goal

Salif Diao claims Jurgen Klopp is to be blamed for Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool

Salif Diao claims Jurgen Klopp is to be blamed for Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool

'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara as 'Toxic' following split-up

'Sad Romance' - Mauro Icardi brands ex-wife Wanda Nara as 'Toxic' following split-up

VIDEO: Mali disgrace African continent as teammates exchange blows

VIDEO: Mali disgrace African continent as teammates exchange blows

Trending

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

England supporters have called for Gareth Southgate's on social media
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want ex-Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

England and Germany played out a 3-3 draw in their last match before the Qatar World Cup
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as 'inevitable' Maguire steals headlines in England vs Germany 6-goal thriller

Adidas x Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection (All you need to know)

Adidas x Marvel celebrates the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Where to buy, Prices, release date)

Gareth Southgate (left) and Raheem Sterling (right) during England's press conference
UNL

Southgate calls for calm as Raheem Sterling comes to his rescue amid 'Southgate out'

Tusker FC players celebrate after lifting their 13th KPL trophy
KPL

List of teams that have won the Kenya Premier League since 1963

Tyrell Malacia (left) argues with Louis van Gaal (right) on the touchline
UNL

Tyrell Malacia admits he 'didn't agree' with Louis van Gaal after arguing on the touchline

Diogo Dalot (left), Jude Bellingham (centre) and Gareth Southgate (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news