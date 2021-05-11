Ings' double helps Saints celebrate Premier League safety with Palace win

Fulham's defeat by Burnley on Monday condemned the Cottagers to the third and final relegation place, with Southampton spared the worry of a nervous finish to the season.

Their first victory in six games saw the Saints climb to 14th place in the table.

They had to come from behind, however, after Palace went 1-0 up inside two minutes at St Mary's through Christian Benteke.

But Ings, fit after two games out with a hamstring problem, equalised in the 19th minute to score his 11th league goal of the season.

Palace could have regained the lead before half-time after Wilfried Zaha was brought down in the box, but Luka Milivojevic's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

And three minutes after the break the Saints were ahead when the sliding Che Adams scored at the far post.