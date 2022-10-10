UCL

Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Tosin Abayomi
Iniesta tells Xavi what Barcelona must do against Inter Milan.

La Liga giants Barcelona are set to face Inter Milan in a matchday four Champions League fixture.

A 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro last week means the Catalan giants are now in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.

Ahead of the return leg, Barcelona needs a convincing victory to leapfrog Inter Milan to second place in the group behind Bayern Munich.

Andres Iniesta has now given tips to his former side on how to overcome the challenge they face in Inter Milan.

Iniesta one of the legendary midfielders in the history of the club gave an assessment of their season so far.

He said, "From a distance, it seems to me that, around Barcelona, ​​there is a certain emotional instability.

"Victories give a lot of morale, but a single defeat is enough for doubts to return, to lower the general mood."

Iniesta also gave his thoughts on Xavi protesting a penalty call in the first leg and what Barcelona must do to win the second leg.

He added, "It’s vital that Barça win on Wednesday to stay alive in the Champions League. It is a crucial match. Inter have a great team and it will be difficult for Barcelona."

"Xavi complaining about the officiating calls made against Inter? In my opinion, the plays that were talked about were clear.

"And, given the importance of the game, when the decisions hit you, you take the hit in a negative way."

Barcelona welcomes Inter Milan to the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, September 12, 2022.

