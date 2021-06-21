Injured Hummels, Mueller, Gundogan miss Germany training

The trio all started Saturday's 4-2 win over Portugal which put the Mannschaft's European Championship campaign back on track, but Hummels and Mueller are both resting knee injuries, while Gundogan took a blow to the calf.

German daily Bild claim Mueller will miss the Hungary game on Wednesday, but a DFB spokesman denied the report and insisted it was too early to say.

Replacement right-back Lukas Klostermann, who has yet to play a minute of Euro 2020, also sat out Monday's session at Germany's camp in Bavaria with a hamstring strain.

The German Football Association (DFB) has not said whether Mueller, Gundogan or Hummels will be fit to start their final Group F match against Hungary in Munich.

Germany, who are second in the group, need a win to be sure of reaching last 16, but a draw could be enough if France do not lose to Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.