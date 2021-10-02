RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Injured Ibrahimovic withdraws from Sweden squad

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury three weeks ago but has since been sidelined by an Achilles problem

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has pulled out of Sweden's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of his Achilles tendon injury, the country's football federation announced Saturday.

The striker, who turns 40 on Sunday, has played only once this season for AC Milan, scoring as a substitute in a win over Lazio last month.

He ended a near five-year retirement from international football in March with the aim of playing at Euro 2020, but missed the tournament with a knee injury.

Sweden host Kosovo, on October 9, and Greece three days later.

"Unfortunately, is not far enough in his recovery to be able to play in the next matches," Sweden coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

"It's a shame for us, and a shame for Zlatan too of course."

The Swedes sit second in qualifying Group B, four points behind Spain but with two games in hand.

Ibrahimovic is his country's all-time record scorer with 62 goals in 118 appearances, but has not found the net in international football since 2015.

Sweden have called up Viktor Gyokeres in his place. Gyokeres, who won the second of his two caps in 2019, has scored nine goals in 11 games this season for English second-tier side Coventry.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

