RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday's Champions League match with Leipzig who he scored a double against in their match last month due to injury his club said

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday's Champions League match with Leipzig who he scored a double against in their match last month due to injury his club said Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday's Champions League match with Leipzig who he scored a double against in their match last month due to injury his club said Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig due to injury, Paris Saint Germain announced on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The 34-year-old six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a left hamstring problem and a painful knee.

Messi had gone off at half-time of PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lille last Friday but coach Mauricio Pochettino had said he expected him to be fit for the Leizig match.

However, he missed training on Monday and on Tuesday the club confirmed he would not after all be fit.

PSG's statement said the four-time Champions League winner was suffering from "a pain in his hamstring in his left thigh and a painful knee due to bruising."

Messi may also be a doubt for Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between table-toppers PSG and strugglers Bordeaux.

He is due to then join up with his national squad for two World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.

Wednesday's game will be the third match that Messi has missed this season due to injury, having sat out two Ligue 1 matches at the end of September.

Messi has made a low-key start to his spell at the French giants since arriving from Barcelona in August.

However, he produced one of his better performances in the 3-2 win over Leipzig a fortnight ago in Paris, scoring a double including the winner from the penalty spot.

He said when he ended almost two decades at Barcelona a major reason for joining PSG was to win a fifth Champions League trophy. 

PSG will also be missing influential midfielder Marco Verratti -- who has a hip injury -- but welcome back French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe into the squad after missing the game with Lille.

PSG top their Champions League group after three matches with seven points.

Last season's beaten finalists Manchester City are a point behind whilst Leipzig are yet to get off the mark after three defeats.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Fan anger as Chinese football risks losing another top-tier club

Fan anger as Chinese football risks losing another top-tier club

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character

Marsch struggles to steady RB Leipzig's erratic form

Marsch struggles to steady RB Leipzig's erratic form

Wolves pile on misery for spluttering Everton

Wolves pile on misery for spluttering Everton

No egos at Chelsea says Chilwell

No egos at Chelsea says Chilwell

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Trending

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his partner is expecting twins Creator: Oli SCARFF

Real Madrid back on top after Osasuna stalemate, Falcao rolls back the years against Barca

Senior service: Rayo Vallecano's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao on Wednesday Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Bayern Munich suffer historic 5-0 cup thrashing at Moenchengladbach

France defender Lucas Hernandez (C) and his Bayern Munich team-mates look shell-shocked after losing at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday Creator: Ina Fassbender