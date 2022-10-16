'Bring him to the EPL' - Reactions as Barella recieves plaudits following Inter win against Salernitana

The Nerazzurri were hoping to continue their three-match unbeaten streak in all competitions having cast Barcelona's chances of progressing from the Champions League group stage in doubt last week.

The hosts dominated the first period and created a good number of chances in the opening stages of the game.

In the 12th minute, Federico Dimarco unleashed a mid-range shot after a rebound fell into his path, but his effort subsequently went well wide of the left post.

Soon after, the hosts opened the scoring after Nico Barella found Lautaro Martinez in the 14th minute, with the Argentine striker controlling before netting spectacularly into the bottom left corner from outside the box to give Inter a deserved 1-0 lead.

Grigoris Kastanos came close to levelling for Salernitana in the 20th minute before hitting a soft shot just wide of the left post.

In the 31st minute again, Dimarco latched on to a rebound on the edge of the box, but his uncontrolled shot went well wide of the right post.

Five minutes later, Milan Skriniar was denied from an Inter corner after his header was saved brilliantly by Luigi Sepe.

Federico Dimarco continued to be a menace for Inter and came close to scoring from a freekick in the 38th minute, unleashing a decent strike from the edge of the box towards the bottom left corner, but Sepe made a great save to keep him out.

Inter came close to doubling their lead in the final stages of the first half after Lautaro latched on to a rebound, only to see his effort saved by Sepe who no doubt was the reason Salernitana went into half-time trailing by just a one-goal lead.

Inter continued to dominate after the restart and soon doubled their advantage in the 58th minute after Hakan Calhanoglu found Nicolo Barella inside the box, with the midfielder firing past Luigi Sepe.

The goal was initially contested, but after a VAR ruling, the hosts were awarded their second of the afternoon.

Salernitana sought to get back into the game and managed to muster a few chances for themselves.

Federico Bonazzoli squandered a huge opportunity for the visitors in the 69th minute after heading narrowly over the crossbar from close range.

The visitors came close again the 80th minute after former Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva received a brilliant pass from Boulaye Dia, but saw his early shot from the edge of the box drift well wide of the left post.

Second-half substitute Joaquin Correa, had a chance in stoppage time to add a third for Inter but saw his effort saved by Luigi Sepe with the resulting corner failing to really trouble the visitors any further.

In the end, it finished 2-0 in favour of Simone Inzaghi's side who now move ahead to seventh on the Serie A summit.

Following the win for Inter, fans have hailed midfielder Nicolo Barella who scored and assisted in the Nerazzurri's victory on Sunday afternoon.

