Inter and Milan announce new 'Cathedral' San Siro project

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Inter Milan and AC Milan share the San Siro Stadium.

Inter Milan and AC Milan share the San Siro Stadium. Creator: GIUSEPPE CACACE
Inter Milan and AC Milan share the San Siro Stadium. Creator: GIUSEPPE CACACE

Inter Milan and AC Milan revealed on Tuesday what their new shared home could look like after announcing a project designed by Populous, who drew up the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Named The Cathedral, the new stadium will be located in the same San Siro district of Milan as their current ground, officially called the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Milan and Inter said in a joint statement that the new stadium design is inspired by the world famous Duomo and Vittorio Emmanuele Galleries.

They did not reveal the capacity of the proposed new stadium but designs from Populous show a ground with fans close to the pitch. 

Italian media report no more than 65,000 seats, a significant reduction on the current San Siro, and that matches should be played there from 2027.

The broader project will include over 110,000 square metres of green space with sport and leisure facilities which are either "free-of-charge or affiliated with the City of Milan".

Both clubs have announced their choice of design after Milan city council confirmed the project's "public interest", a necessary hurdle before anything can be built, last month.

The vote came after centre-left mayor Giuseppe Sala won a second term in a landside local election victory in October.

Reigning Italian champions Inter and seven-time European kings Milan said they will now "aim to present a final project at a later stage in 2022" after making adjustments in line with the city's urban planning regulations.

The current San Siro is one of the game's most iconic arenas, nicknamed 'football's La Scala' and its future is uncertain.

It is due to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and on Monday Sala said "if someone wants to rent the Meazza I'm ready to work with them".

