International Dance Day: 5 memorable dance celebrations in football [VIDEO]

The event takes place every year on 29 April, which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet.

As a result, we celebrate dance in football by bringing you five memorable goal celebrations that involved dances in no particular order.

South Africa 2010

ece-auto-gen

The first World Cup on African soil in 2010 was hosted by South Africa who played the opening game against Mexico as expected of host nations.

Bafana Bafana made history by taking the lead, Siphiwe Tshabalala with a thunderbolt strike to open the scoring and then proceeded to carry out one of the most memorable celebrations of all time.

Tshabalala collaborated with four of his teammates to carry out a simple but memorable dance routine in front of the home fans.

ALSO READ

Lingard dances at the Emirates Stadium…twice!!!

Twitter

Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United career does not have a lot of highlights but fans will always remember he seemed to love scoring and dancing at the Emirates Stadium.

Lingard scored twice in Manchester United’s 3-1 win away at Arsenal in the 2017/18 Premier League season and celebrated his first goal with a neat ‘milly rock’ and was joined by some of hi teammates.

The midfielder scored at the same stadium again the following season in another 3-1 win this time in the FA Cup and he celebrated with a Michael Jackson-esque ‘moonwalk’ .

Asamoah Gyan’s trademark celebration

Pulse Ghana

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan was just as famous for his unique dance celebration as he was for scoring goals.

Trying to describe his dance would do it a massive disservice, just take a look at it yourself.

Griezmann’s hotline bling

AS USA

As far as dances go, this one is not the most elaborate but it was done pretty frequently it has become memorable because Antoine Griezmann scores rather often.

The French forward is known for drawing inspiration from Canadian musician Drake with his celebration named after Drake’s song ‘Hotline bling’.

Peter Crouch’s robot

Giphy

English striker Peter Crouch scored 205 career goals which means we got to see his trademark celebration many times fortunately or unfortunately depending on your taste in dance.