REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

It will not be the first time the 4-time African Footballer of the Year has ventured into coaching.

Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure

Former Manchester City midfielder and Ivorian legend Yaya Toure is set to take up a coaching job with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Recommended articles

The 39-year-old, who just finished his coaching qualifications after receiving a UEFA A License from FA Wales, worked part-time last December with Tottenham's development programme.

He was seen with Chris Powell, who serves as the club's head of coaching at the Academy.

Yaya Toure pictured at Tottenham
Yaya Toure pictured at Tottenham Twitter

According to multiple reports, the three-time Premier League winner reached an agreement with the North London club and could take over management duties at their academy immediately.

ALSO READ: African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

'Okocha bawo?' - Reactions as fans differ on the Premier League's best African player

Jermain Defoe, a former England international who played for Spurs and scored 138 goals in 357 games in two spells, is also in advanced talks to fill a similar position at the club.

Jermain Defoe played over three spells for Tottenham between 2004 to 2008, and 2009 to 2014
Jermain Defoe played over three spells for Tottenham between 2004 to 2008, and 2009 to 2014 Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Defoe is expected to take up his first coaching job in the club’s academy from next month.

It will not be the first time the 4-time African Footballer of the Year has ventured into coaching.

In February 2021, Toure joined Ukrainian Premier League club Olimpik Donetsk as an assistant manager but left the position four months later.

In July, he was appointed as the assistant coach of Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny until June 2022. However, in December, Akhmat Grozny announced that the 39-year-old had left the club.

He recently opened up about his coaching career in an interview with The Coaches’ Voice.

“I have started to realise how good it is to be a coach," he said. “But sitting in an office the whole time – that’s not me. I want to be out on the grass, interacting with other people, exchanging ideas.”

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Yaya Toure

    Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

  • A cross section of South Africans who came out to welcome home their heroes.

    South Africans welcome home WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana in style

  • Pulse of the Day featuring Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United; Pogba is injured again!

Recommended articles

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

South Africans welcome home WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana in style

South Africans welcome home WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana in style

Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United; Pogba is injured again!

Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United; Pogba is injured again!

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are now Champions League favourites

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are now Champions League favourites

Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Trending

LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
ATHLETICS

How new world athletics regulations will impact Kenyans

Gladys Musyoki (front) leaves the starting blocks during 400M women relays finals on last day of the trials for the Tokyo Olympic games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 19, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
OREGON22

10 medals for Kenya at World Championships

Bronze medallist Kenya's Mary Moraa poses with her national flag after the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
UCL

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are now Champions League favourites

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are Champions League favorites
PULSE OF THE DAY

Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United; Pogba is injured again!

Pulse of the Day featuring Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure
FRANCE 2023

Kenya to travel to Dubai for crucial World Cup qualifier

Team Kenya sing the national anthem before the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 match between Kenya and Algeria at Stade Delort on July 6, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
FIFA 23

Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

Juventus are back in FIFA 23