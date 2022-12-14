ADVERTISEMENT
How Chelsea jerseys have influenced World Cup winners since 2010

Fabian Simiyu
Chelsea has played a major role in determining who wins the World Cup trophy in regard to country and jersey

Juan Mata
It will be fair to say that Chelsea as a club has played a major role in determining where the FIFA World Cup trophy lands from 2010 to 2018.

The latest player from the Chelsea squad to fulfil the jerseys desires was Olivier Giroud in 2018. His jersey number at Chelsea was 18 and he lifted the trophy in 2018 in Russia.

Juan Mata joined Chelsea in 2011 after lifting the 2010 FIFA World Cup with the Spanish National team. The player chose the number 10 jersey immediately after joining the London-based Club.

Juan Mata during the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019.
Juan Mata during the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019. AFP

Mata joined Chelsea from Valencia after impressing in Spain. Some will argue that Chelsea didn't play a role in the 2010 tournament but truth be told, negotiations had already been initiated for the player to join The Blues.

André Schürrle had a short spell at Chelsea football club from 2013 to 2015 before he departed for VfL Wolfsburg after failing to impress at Stamford Bridge.

André Schürrle
Schürrle took the number 14 jersey at Chelsea after arriving at Chelsea and he lifted the 2014 FIFA World Cup trophy with Germany in Brazil. Was it a coincidence or was it luck?

Olivier Giroud departed Arsenal in 2018 after 6 years at the club and joined Chelsea, Arsenal's number one enemy and neighbors in London.

Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud of France celebrate with the World Cup Trophy on September 9, 2018.
Giroud took the number 18 jersey at Chelsea and he scored 17 goals in 75 appearances for The Blues. Giroud lifted the 2018 World Cup trophy in Russia with France. He was alongside N'Golo Kanté.

All eyes are on Morocco to see where they will end up in this year's edition of the World Cup tournament. Hakim Ziyech who happens to play for Chelsea and Morocco has impressed in Qatar since the tournament kicked-off.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022.
It's the year 2022 and Ziyech has the number 22 jersey on his back. Will he manage to clinch the title this year or will he break Chelsea's linage in the precious tournament?

