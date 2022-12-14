How Chelsea jerseys have influenced World Cup winners since 2010

The latest player from the Chelsea squad to fulfil the jerseys desires was Olivier Giroud in 2018. His jersey number at Chelsea was 18 and he lifted the trophy in 2018 in Russia.

Juan Mata (2010)

Juan Mata joined Chelsea in 2011 after lifting the 2010 FIFA World Cup with the Spanish National team. The player chose the number 10 jersey immediately after joining the London-based Club.

AFP

Mata joined Chelsea from Valencia after impressing in Spain. Some will argue that Chelsea didn't play a role in the 2010 tournament but truth be told, negotiations had already been initiated for the player to join The Blues.

André Schürrle (2014)

André Schürrle had a short spell at Chelsea football club from 2013 to 2015 before he departed for VfL Wolfsburg after failing to impress at Stamford Bridge.

AFP

Schürrle took the number 14 jersey at Chelsea after arriving at Chelsea and he lifted the 2014 FIFA World Cup trophy with Germany in Brazil. Was it a coincidence or was it luck?

Olivier Giroud (2018)

Olivier Giroud departed Arsenal in 2018 after 6 years at the club and joined Chelsea, Arsenal's number one enemy and neighbors in London.

AFP

Giroud took the number 18 jersey at Chelsea and he scored 17 goals in 75 appearances for The Blues. Giroud lifted the 2018 World Cup trophy in Russia with France. He was alongside N'Golo Kanté.

Hakim Ziyech

All eyes are on Morocco to see where they will end up in this year's edition of the World Cup tournament. Hakim Ziyech who happens to play for Chelsea and Morocco has impressed in Qatar since the tournament kicked-off.

AFP