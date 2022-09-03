"It was a ridiculously bad decision" - David Moyes fumes as Mendy controversy costs West Ham against Chelsea

Tunde Young
West Ham were controversially denied a late equaliser against Chelsea and David Moyes has some harsh words for Edouard Mendy

David Moyes was livid about the equaliser denied by VAR
David Moyes was livid about the equaliser denied by VAR

Chelsea defeated West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League but they did so in controversial fashion as the visitors had a late equaliser ruled out by the referee after VAR intervention.

The Hammers thought they had levelled the game when Maxwell Cornet capitalised on a goalkeeping error to make it 2-2 in the 90th minute but the goal was ruled out because Jarrod Bowen was deemed to have fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the buildup.

Of course, it didn’t go down well with West Ham manager David Moyes who had some strong words on the incident after the game.

When asked about the incident in the post-game interview, "well have you seen it?! The goalkeeper comes out and fumbles... then acts as if it's a shoulder injury! I thought 'there's no way he's overturning this'... it was a ridiculously bad decision."

West Ham manager David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes

"The goalkeeper tried to fake an injury on our first goal as well. So he's done the same on the second goal," Moyes said on Edouard Mendy’s involvement.

"Jarrod [Bowen] says he hasn't touched the goalkeeper at all. If anything, it might be a slight trailing foot, but the goalkeeper has already dropped the ball. He's faked a shoulder injury. It didn't affect him last 15 minutes," Moyes continued.

Michael Antonio scored West Ham's goal in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea
Michael Antonio scored West Ham's goal in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea

"I find that insulting. I don't send my teams out to do that," Moyes rounded up his thoughts on Mendy who felt faked an injury.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

