Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA for breaching betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021.
Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in a four-year period.
Recommended articles
Ivan Toney recently revealed that he was helping the FA conduct the investigations against him and he has been found guilty of his accusations.
"I'm aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today. I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.
"I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals." Posted Toney on his Instagram page.
The FA on their part has put it in the open that the Brentford striker has been found guilty of breaching betting rules.
"Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules. It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017, and January 23, 2021.
"Ivan Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to provide a response." Stated the FA.
Brentford has also confirmed that they are in discussions with Toney's legal representatives as they want the matter to be resolved privately.
Betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares
-
Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules
-
Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules