BREAKING

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in a four-year period.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after the match between Brentford and Manchester City on November 12, 2022.
Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after the match between Brentford and Manchester City on November 12, 2022.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the FA for breaching betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021.

Recommended articles

Ivan Toney recently revealed that he was helping the FA conduct the investigations against him and he has been found guilty of his accusations.

"I'm aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today. I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after scoring their second goal to make the score 1-2 against Manchester City on November 12, 2022.
Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after scoring their second goal to make the score 1-2 against Manchester City on November 12, 2022. AFP

READ: Ivan Toney expected to be named in 1st England squad for the Nations

"I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals." Posted Toney on his Instagram page.

The FA on their part has put it in the open that the Brentford striker has been found guilty of breaching betting rules.

"Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules. It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017, and January 23, 2021.

"Ivan Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to provide a response." Stated the FA.

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.
Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022. AFP

Brentford has also confirmed that they are in discussions with Toney's legal representatives as they want the matter to be resolved privately.

Betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Mohamed Kudus is one of Ghana's hopes heading into Qatar 2022.

    Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

  • Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

    Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

  • Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after the match between Brentford and Manchester City on November 12, 2022.

    Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Why Pique has a four-match ban other top-rated football stories today

Why Pique has a four-match ban other top-rated football stories today

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Raphael Varane gives his verdict on Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

Raphael Varane gives his verdict on Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah

Check out Nike's insane FIFA 2022 World Cup advert featuring football icons past and present
QATAR 2022

The GOAT Experiment: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ronaldinho, and others feature in Nike's new FIFA World Cup advert