Ivan Toney expected to be named in 1st England squad for the Nations League

Fabian Simiyu
Ivan Toney has had an exceptional performance since January this year scoring 13 goals in the English Premier League till date.

News of his inclusion into the England have sprouted as a result Rashford’s injury which he picked during the Arsenal’s match in the 3-1 win where he scored twice.

After the arsenal match, Rashford hasn’t featured in any of United’s matches and he has been tipped to miss today’s match against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa.

Toney who has never played for England was on Jamaica’s radar as the Jamaican Football Federation started persuading him last year in attempt to lure him to represent him on an international level.

His best tally for this season was against Leeds United after registering a hattrick in the 28th minute in their 5-2 win over “The Whites”

Having Toney in the squad has many advantages with his penalty kick technique being unmatched in the Premier League at the moment.

Toney has scored all the 18 penalty that he has taken for the bees which is quite recommendable. England lost the 2021 Euros against Italy in post-match penalties. What if they had Toney?

Early March this year, Thomas Frank said that Ivan Toney was one of the best Penalty takers in the world at the time.

"Toney has often been, lazily, dubbed a penalty merchant and nothing more. But as has been the case in the past, he has had the last laugh," he said.

The call-up will mean 83 years of waiting will finally be over ever since a Brentford player played for England. The last Brentford player to represent England was Les Smith on 24 May, 1999 against Romania.

