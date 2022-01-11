RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ivory Coast lose first-choice 'keeper Gbohouo to doping ban

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to a doping ban

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to a doping ban Creator: -
Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to a doping ban Creator: -

Africa Cup of Nations title hopefuls Ivory Coast were dealt a blow on the eve of their first game at the tournament as first-choice goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo was ruled out for doping.

Recommended articles

The Ivorian Football Federation revealed news of the FIFA-imposed ban on Tuesday, 24 hours before the Elephants play Equatorial Guinea in their opening group game in the Cameroonian city of Douala.

"FIFA can confirm that its Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Sylvain Gbohouo on the grounds of doping," a spokesperson for football's world governing body told AFP.

The 33-year-old started all six matches in the group stage of African qualifying for this year's World Cup, including most recently a decisive 1-0 defeat in Cameroon in November.

He was their first-choice goalkeeper at the 2019 Cup of Nations and appeared in every game bar the final when the Ivory Coast won the continental title in 2015.

"He tested positive after the game here two months ago and we appealed immediately," said Ivory Coast's French coach, Patrice Beaumelle, at a press conference in Douala.

Beaumelle revealed he had asked Gbohouo to see an optician because he was struggling to deal with long balls, and that the goalkeeper was then prescribed treatment.

"That was the end of it, but then he tested positive in November, although they didn't find what medication caused it.

"We all support him. He has been training on his own, has not been sleeping or eating and has lost weight.

"We were hoping for a positive outcome but I discovered last night that FIFA were upholding the ban and that we have 20 days to appeal, which we have done."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Iheanacho gets Nigeria off to winning start after troubled build-up

Iheanacho gets Nigeria off to winning start after troubled build-up

Ivory Coast lose first-choice 'keeper Gbohouo to doping ban

Ivory Coast lose first-choice 'keeper Gbohouo to doping ban

Football, rugby rejoice as Scotland eases Covid crowd curbs

Football, rugby rejoice as Scotland eases Covid crowd curbs

Spurs boss Conte holds 'productive' meeting over new signings

Spurs boss Conte holds 'productive' meeting over new signings

Galatasaray turn to former Manchester City assistant Torrent

Galatasaray turn to former Manchester City assistant Torrent

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

Salah says he is not asking for 'crazy stuff' in new Liverpool deal

Salah says he is not asking for 'crazy stuff' in new Liverpool deal

Kenya Morans unveils preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Kenya Morans unveils preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Rangnick unsure why Rashford is struggling at Man Utd

Rangnick unsure why Rashford is struggling at Man Utd

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ

Lukaku 'sorry' for Chelsea 'unhappy' comments

Apology - Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku Creator: Glyn KIRK