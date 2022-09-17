PREMIER LEAGUE

Jack Grealish scores for City after Guardiola’s cheeky statement

Fabian Simiyu
Manchester City clinched another win on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kick-off match after edging them 3-0.

Jack Grealish of Manchester City (R) celebrates scoring their first goal with Erling Haaland during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton on September 17, 2022
Jack Grealish of Manchester City (R) celebrates scoring their first goal with Erling Haaland during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton on September 17, 2022

Manchester City started the game with a bang after scoring in the first minute with Jack Grealish bagging his first goal of the season.

Grealish moved from Aston Villa to City in 2021 with a record transfer fee of £100m but failed to impress at his new club. Speculations have always been there over whether he can fall in line with Pep Guardiola’s system or whether City wasted cash on him.

Pep was interviewed before Saturday's City V Wolves game and while commenting on Grealish, he made a cheeky statement that set the tone for the match.

“We didn’t sign Grealish for goals and assists,” Pep Guardiola on Grealish’s output.

Did the goal come at the right time? It had been 125 days since Grealish last scored in the Premier League and pressure was mounting on him.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City (R) celebrates with Jack Grealish during September 17, 2022 Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Erling Haaland of Manchester City (R) celebrates with Jack Grealish during September 17, 2022 Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers Erling Haaland of Manchester City (R) celebrates with Jack Grealish during September 17, 2022 Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers AFP

City’s second goal was scored by Erling Haaland who has proved to be lethal since he signed for Guardiola’s team this season.

The third goal came in the 69th minute with Phil Foden adding to his Premier League goals tally. City were in control throughout the whole match as Grealish continued to prove doubters wrong.

Normally, a player can’t be pronounced to be back in form but going by Grealish's performance at Molineux, isn't it a sign of good things to come?

Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates his goal with teammates after 0-3 score during the Premier League match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City at Molineux, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, 17th September 2022
Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates his goal with teammates after 0-3 score during the Premier League match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City at Molineux, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, 17th September 2022 Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates his goal with teammates after 0-3 score during the Premier League match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City at Molineux, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, 17th September 2022 AFP

Football fans were quick to react to his outstanding performance regardless of the teams that they support.

