Manchester City started the game with a bang after scoring in the first minute with Jack Grealish bagging his first goal of the season.
Jack Grealish scores for City after Guardiola’s cheeky statement
Manchester City clinched another win on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kick-off match after edging them 3-0.
Recommended articles
Grealish moved from Aston Villa to City in 2021 with a record transfer fee of £100m but failed to impress at his new club. Speculations have always been there over whether he can fall in line with Pep Guardiola’s system or whether City wasted cash on him.
Pep was interviewed before Saturday's City V Wolves game and while commenting on Grealish, he made a cheeky statement that set the tone for the match.
“We didn’t sign Grealish for goals and assists,” Pep Guardiola on Grealish’s output.
Did the goal come at the right time? It had been 125 days since Grealish last scored in the Premier League and pressure was mounting on him.
City’s second goal was scored by Erling Haaland who has proved to be lethal since he signed for Guardiola’s team this season.
The third goal came in the 69th minute with Phil Foden adding to his Premier League goals tally. City were in control throughout the whole match as Grealish continued to prove doubters wrong.
Normally, a player can’t be pronounced to be back in form but going by Grealish's performance at Molineux, isn't it a sign of good things to come?
Football fans were quick to react to his outstanding performance regardless of the teams that they support.
More from category
-
Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting "Lizzie's in a box"
-
Jack Grealish scores for City after Guardiola’s cheeky statement
-
How 34-year-old goalkeeper ended Sadio Mane's Bayern 87-game scoring run