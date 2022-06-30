PREMIER LEAGUE

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere set to return to club

Niyi Iyanda
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is planning to return to Arsenal as a youth coach.

Jack Wilshere could be returning to Arsenal as a youth coach
Ex-Arsenal playmaker Jack Wilshere is set to renew vows with his boyhood club Arsenal. Wilshire spent years with the Gunners, breaking through as a 16 year old, wowing audiences with his neat footwork and maturity.

Unplayable on his day, the former England international saw his development stall, because of recurring injuries.He ended his 17 year relationship with the club when he joined relegation bound Bournemouth, before a move to Danish side Aarhus.

The former PFA young player of year often showed glimpses of his full potential but never really looked to be the world-beater he onced promised to be.

Jack Wilshere skips past Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi
Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker is looking to recruit new staff as two of his coaches moved on in the offseason. According to The Evening Standard, he is looking to bring Wilshire back to the club and he has reportedly spoken to his former teammate.

Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshire in 2013
While looking for a club last season, Wilshire was welcomed back to the club to train with the first team in order to remain fit, a luxury he earned through maintaining a good relationship with his Arsenal family.

Speaking on his return to the club last season, Wilshire revealed that it gave him a chance to think of venturing into coaching.“When I went back to Arsenal I was coaching every day with the under-18s and 23s, I loved every minute of it. I really enjoyed being back on the pitch and coaching.” Wilshire said.

WIlshire would hope to inspire the next generation of academy products, hoping to produce more talents like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe.

