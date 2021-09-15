Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee Resigns as Harambee Stars Coach after 11 Months

In a statement released on Wednesday, FKF said that Mulee had parted ways with the National Team alongside his assistant Twahir Muhidin and Goalkeeping Coach Haggai Azande with immediate effect.

The federation said that Coaches Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya will remain in the team as the Federation works to reconstruct the Harambee stars technical bench, ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Mali, scheduled for October 6, 2021 and October 12, 2021, home and away respectively.

“Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars Head Coach Jacob Ghost Mulee, his assistant Twahir Muhidin and Goalkeeping Coach Haggai Azande have reached a decision to part ways on mutual consent, effective immediately"

Jacob Ghost Mulee sacked as Harambee Stars Coach after 11 Months Pulse Live Kenya

The Appointment

Mulee was appointed as the Harambee Stars Head Coach back in October 2020, and he had been at the helm of the National Team for 11 months.

Mulee had been appointed to head the national team on a three years’ contract after the exit of Francis Kimanzi and his technical bench.

Ghost Mulee’s first assignment was against Comoros on November 11, (home) and November 15, 2020 (away).

“It is an honor to be Harambee Stars coach for the second time and the task ahead now is to qualify for the 2021 AFCON,” said coach Mulee.

This was the fifth time, Mulee had been tasked to coach Harambee Stars. He first took charge of Stars in 2003 and 2004 including at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations. Mulee returned for a brief second spell in 2005, which lasted just one day from 16 to 17 December, then made a comeback again for a third time in March 2007.