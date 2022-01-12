Jallow strikes as Gambia make winning Africa Cup of Nations debut

A Gambian throw-in on 10 minutes began a move that finished with Ablie Jallow slamming a rising shot over goalkeeper Diop Babacar, who had strayed slightly off his line.

"I battled to hold back the tears at the final whistle," said Gambian Musa Barrow, who was voted man of the match.

"Gambians are the proudest people in Africa tonight. We came to Cameroon as rank outsiders partly because we are the lowest ranked team here.

"Qualifying for the first time was special and now we have won our first match. Our goal is to go beyond the group stage.

"My dream is to play in the Premier League," added the forward who plays for Italian Serie A outfit Bologna.

Coached by widely travelled Belgian Tom Saintfiet, Gambia are competing in the flagship African tournament after 16 failed attempts to qualify.

The second half of the matchday 1 double-header at the Stade Omnisport was delayed 45 minutes because the referee of the first game mistakenly finished it three minutes early.

There was a further hold-up before Gambia and Mauritania could start the clash of minnows as two unsuccessful attempts were made to play the Mauritanian national anthem.

A third effort was swiftly abandoned after the former anthem of the northwestern country was played once again. The Mauritanian team then stood and applauded before the Gambian anthem rang out.

Earlier, Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe signalled for full-time after 89 minutes and 47 seconds when the match was scheduled to last 93 minutes, including added time.

Amid protests from furious Tunisians, including coach Mondher Kebaier, the match officials walked off escorted by security officials.

During a subsequent press conference at the Stade Omnisport in the southwestern city, the teams were informed that the match must resume as it had ended prematurely.

Mali complied, but Tunisia did not as the players were in ice baths, according to Kebaier, who is in charge of a team at the Cup of Nations for the first time.

"In 30 years in this business I have never seen anything like it," said the 51-year-old, who replaced former France star Alain Giresse after Tunisia finished fourth at the last Cup of Nations in 2019.

The refusal of Tunisia to return to the pitch could expose them to sanctions from the tournament organisers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF).