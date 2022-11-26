QATAR 2022

Shall we? Why the whole world loves Japan

Fabian Simiyu
Japan beat Germany 2-1 recently in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Japan fans clean the stadium after their win over Germany. [Ben Jacobs- Twitter]
Japan shocked the whole world recently when they beat Germany 2-1 in their opening match in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano were on target for Japan as Ilkay Gundogan scored a penalty for Germany during the first half of the match.

Japan fans cleaned the Khalifa International Stadium after their match against Germany and many people thought that it was out of the excitement of winning against football giants.

Japan's national team cleaned their dressing room after playing against Germany. [SPORTBIBLE -Twitter]
The Japan national also left their dressing room spotlessly clean after the match hence wowing everyone who saw their viral photos online.

When you date back to four years ago in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Japanese fans cleaned the stadium despite losing to Belgium during the round of 16 stages.

Whether they lose or win, leaving the environment better than you found it has always been their slogan. Their photos are still circulating online for their beautiful acts.

As for the Japanese fans who were spotted cleaning the stadium after the match, it is something that they are used to and the world should not be surprised since that is how it should be.

They also added that what the world thinks is special is just unusual to them. Their thinking is extraordinary and the whole world should emulate them.

Japan will clash with Costa Rica on November 27, 2022, for their second match of the tournament. Will they create headlines again after the match?

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

