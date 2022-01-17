RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Japanese club plans crowdfunded Iniesta statue

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Japanese club Vissel Kobe want to build a crowdfunded bronze statue of midfielder Andres Iniesta

Japanese club Vissel Kobe want to build a crowdfunded bronze statue of midfielder Andres Iniesta Creator: KARIM JAAFAR
Japanese club Vissel Kobe want to build a crowdfunded bronze statue of midfielder Andres Iniesta Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Japan's richest football club Vissel Kobe want to build a bronze statue of World Cup-winning star player Andres Iniesta -- and are launching a crowdfunding project to pay for it.

Recommended articles

Former Barcelona maestro Iniesta joined Kobe in 2018 in a deal worth a reported $30 million a year, and signed a two-year contract extension last spring.

The club is owned by tech billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, one of Japan's richest men.

Now Kobe are looking to raise 15 million yen ($130,000) to pay tribute to the 37-year-old midfielder with a statue outside their stadium.

The club has asked fans to each chip in between 1,100 and 1.1 million yen for the statue, saying it will help turn their stadium into the "sacred ground" of Japanese football.

"To say that it's a miracle to be around to watch Iniesta playing in Japan is not an exaggeration," says a blurb on the crowdfunding page on the club's website.

Contributors will receive benefits ranging from photos taken with Iniesta at the unveiling ceremony to a vote on what pose the statue should adopt.

Iniesta has enjoyed huge popularity in Japan, with analysts estimating he has generated more than $100 million in ticket sales and revenue.

He has appeared in TV commercials for Japanese sake and mobile phone services.

But he has yet to win the J-League since moving to Japan, with last season's third-place finish his highest so far.

Brazilian legend Zico, who played in the J-League when it launched in 1993, has a statue outside his former club Kashima Antlers' stadium.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Japanese club plans crowdfunded Iniesta statue

Japanese club plans crowdfunded Iniesta statue

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rennes thrash sorry Bordeaux as pressure rises on Petkovic

Rennes thrash sorry Bordeaux as pressure rises on Petkovic

Atalanta hold Inter to give title hopefuls a boost

Atalanta hold Inter to give title hopefuls a boost

Holders Algeria shocked at Cup of Nations after gaffe costs Ivory Coast

Holders Algeria shocked at Cup of Nations after gaffe costs Ivory Coast

Holders Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea at Cup of Nations

Holders Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea at Cup of Nations

Rennes thrash sorry Bordeaux as pressure rises on Petkovic

Rennes thrash sorry Bordeaux as pressure rises on Petkovic

Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup

Mahrez-led Algeria must defeat bogey side Ivory Coast to survive

Mahrez-led Algeria must defeat bogey side Ivory Coast to survive

Trending

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Real Betis had just equalised against Sevilla when the game was stopped after an object was thrown from the crowd. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard