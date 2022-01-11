RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Striker Kazuyoshi Miura has joined Japanese fourth-tier side Suzuka Point Getters at the age of 54

Striker Kazuyoshi Miura has joined Japanese fourth-tier side Suzuka Point Getters at the age of 54 Creator: STR
Striker Kazuyoshi Miura has joined Japanese fourth-tier side Suzuka Point Getters at the age of 54 Creator: STR

Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career at the age of 54 on Tuesday with a move to a fourth-tier club managed by his older brother.

Recommended articles

Miura, known as "King Kazu", said he would "strive to help the team win on the pitch" after joining Suzuka Point Getters.

The move was announced at 11:11am on January 11 -- with the former international forward set to wear the number 11 shirt next season.

Miura, who turns 55 in February, said last month that he had offers from several clubs in Japan and overseas, after turning out for Yokohama FC last season in the J-League's top flight.

He managed just one minute of league action as his team finished bottom of the table.

He is hoping to make more of an impact for his new side, who are managed by brother Yasutoshi.

Miura has been at more than a dozen clubs spanning Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia. 

"I'm thankful that I've been given the chance to play here," he said in a statement released by his new club.

Miura said last month that he had been offered a new deal by Yokohama but wanted more playing time.

Miura has said he wants to keep playing until he turns 60.

One of Asia's best-known footballers in the 1990s, he helped put the game in Japan on the map when the professional J-League was launched in 1993.

Miura left Japan for Brazil in 1982 and signed a contract with Santos FC in 1986 to make his professional debut.

He made his Japan debut in 1990 and was famously left out of his country's squad for their first World Cup finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side.

Suzuka made headlines in 2019 when they became the first Japanese club to appoint a female manager in Spain's Mila Martinez.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Man Utd ride luck to get some FA Cup relief

Man Utd ride luck to get some FA Cup relief

Gabon spoil Cup of Nations debut for Comoros

Gabon spoil Cup of Nations debut for Comoros

Former Saints Mane and Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts

Former Saints Mane and Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts

Covid cases in Premier League drop for second successive week

Covid cases in Premier League drop for second successive week

Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans

Boufal strikes late as Morocco edge Ghana in clash of titans

'Invaluable' Coutinho completes Villa medical

'Invaluable' Coutinho completes Villa medical

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ

Lukaku 'sorry' for Chelsea 'unhappy' comments

Apology - Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku Creator: Glyn KIRK