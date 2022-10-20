TRANSFERS

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

The Belgian forward is set to extend his one-year loan deal with Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season
Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is set to extend his time at Serie A champions Inter Milan and has been advised to make the move a permanent one.

Lukaku's parent club, Chelsea, is said to be ready to allow the forward to remain with the Italian giant and is also open to letting him leave for good per the Mirror.

The Belgian International returned to Stamford Bridge in a record move in the summer of 2021 under former owner, Roman Abramovich.

However, things didn't go as planned as Lukaku struggled to find his feet with the Blues and quickly rejoined Inter on last summer.

He went on to reveal his desire to remain in Italy during an explosive interview he granted after leaving Chelsea and now, all parties involved have agreed to let the 29-year-old continue at Inter, who will continue to pay €12m for his wages.

In the latest development, Lukaku, Chelsea and Inter are said to be prepared to let Inter keep for a further year while Blues are open to a cutting their losses with a permanent transfer thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Mirror also needed that Lukaku's agency, Roc Nation, led by legendary rapper, Jay-Z, has asked their client to leave Chelsea for good.

Lukaku has endured a nightmare time since he rejoined the Blues and had a fractured relationship with former manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Under the former German tactician, Lukaku looked a shadow of the player who inspired Inter to the Serie A title under Antonio Conte the previous season.

The Belgian netted 64 goals in 95 matches for Inter but managed to score just eight goals in 26 appearances for Chelsea.

Lukaku has stated that he's unhappy at Chelsea and it seems new Chelsea owners, led by Todd Boehly, are ready to free him from his bandage by cutting losses by selling him permanently.

Boehly and Roc Nation boss, Jay-Z, are reportedly friends which could make any potential deal a smooth one for all parties involved.

