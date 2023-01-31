ADVERTISEMENT
FALLOUT

Incident that caused Joao Cancelo, Pep Guardiola feud

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan after falling out with Guardiola of City.

Joao Cancelo (left) and Pep Guardiola
Joao Cancelo (left) and Pep Guardiola

Joao Cancelo has left Manchester City for Bayern Munich on loan but it has been revealed that there was an incident that triggered his departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Cancelo progressively sank in the pecking order at Man City after Pep decided to field Nathan Ake in his spot on various occasions.

The Portuguese player didn't take it lightly especially when he was sidelined on January 27, 2023, against Arsenal in the FA Cup tournament.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola AFP

READ: Joao Cancelo to ditch Man City for German giants

After the Arsenal match, there was a bust-up between Cancelo and Guardiola, the reason being he is fit yet he was being dropped.

When Cancelo joined City from Juventus, he was guaranteed a starting spot but things changed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has only started three matches for City since December 2022, and the trend was worrying.

The confrontation with Pep was a clear sign that he was tired of being looked down upon when it comes to playing for Man City.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo AFP

When he handed in his transfer request, Pep didn't hesitate to allow him to leave he already has options for the left-back spot.

His move to Bayern on loan has a buy option clause which means that the German giants can end up making his move permanent if he will end up performing well in the Bundesliga.

At the moment, there are no doubts that he will be a starter at Bayern since Benjamin Pavard is unsettled at the club after making it clear that he wants to quit the Bundesliga.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia celebrates a goal with midfielder Francis Kahata (Photo credit: Police FC Media)

    Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

  • Joao Cancelo (left) and Pep Guardiola

    Incident that caused Joao Cancelo, Pep Guardiola feud

  • Will Still [Instagram]

    Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Recommended articles

Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

Police looking to compound Slum Boys' woes

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Incident that caused Joao Cancelo, Pep Guardiola feud

Incident that caused Joao Cancelo, Pep Guardiola feud

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Salary of returnee Harambee Stars' coach revealed

Salary of returnee Harambee Stars' coach revealed

Is Osimhen the next Drogba?

Is Osimhen the next Drogba?

Mourinho uses photo to send message to Roma board after Serie A scare

Mourinho uses photo to send message to Roma board after Serie A scare

Ronaldo under pressure to perform after manager's recent statement

Ronaldo under pressure to perform after manager's recent statement

Sean Dyche happy to land Everton job, will he have an impact?

Sean Dyche happy to land Everton job, will he have an impact?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Living room, Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi's Four Seasons Hotel
LIFESTYLE

How Ronaldo's kingly lifestyle has become the talk of the town in Riyadh

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Casemiro names 3 PL clubs that are a threat to Man United

Dani Alves [Instagram]
UPDATE

Dani Alves breaks silence after arrest - He shares cell with Coutinho

Cristiano Ronaldo
FOOTBALL

Ronaldo under pressure to perform after manager's recent statement

Enzo Fernandez (left) and Moises Caicedo
TRANSFERS

Chelsea sweats over Fernandez's deal & other transfer stories today

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo
TRANSFERS

Joao Cancelo to ditch Man City for German giants

Jose Mourinho
SPECIAL ONE

Mourinho uses photo to send message to Roma board after Serie A scare

Will Still [Instagram]
LEAGUE 1

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game