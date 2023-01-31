Incident that caused Joao Cancelo, Pep Guardiola feud

Cancelo progressively sank in the pecking order at Man City after Pep decided to field Nathan Ake in his spot on various occasions.

The Portuguese player didn't take it lightly especially when he was sidelined on January 27, 2023, against Arsenal in the FA Cup tournament.

After the Arsenal match, there was a bust-up between Cancelo and Guardiola, the reason being he is fit yet he was being dropped.

When Cancelo joined City from Juventus, he was guaranteed a starting spot but things changed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has only started three matches for City since December 2022, and the trend was worrying.

The confrontation with Pep was a clear sign that he was tired of being looked down upon when it comes to playing for Man City.

When he handed in his transfer request, Pep didn't hesitate to allow him to leave he already has options for the left-back spot.

His move to Bayern on loan has a buy option clause which means that the German giants can end up making his move permanent if he will end up performing well in the Bundesliga.