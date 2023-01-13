ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea - Felix exits before proving himself against Fulham

Fabian Simiyu
Joao Felix was red-carded for reckless tackling against Fulham

Joao Felix (11) of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage on January 12, 2023.
Chelsea has suffered another blow in the Premier League after losing 2-1 to Fulham despite having a good start in the match on January 12, 2023.

Joao Felix will have a night to remember after being sent off in the 58th minute for violent fouling at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was disappointed after losing Felix to a red card yet the youngster was brought in from Atletico Madrid to salvage The Blues from bondage.

Joao Felix (11) of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage on January 12, 2023.
"To lose Joao for three matches is really disappointing. Joao is a young player, a top player, you can see his quality and there wasn't any malice but the ref has a decision to make. He'll learn from it.

"It was a forward's tackle, there was no malice in it but I understand why it was a red. It is another blow, the hits keep coming at the moment. He was really good, you could see his quality in the game, so it is doubly disappointing for us," said Potter.

Joao was of course frustrated with how the Chelsea players were losing the ball occasionally and he had to swiftly only to land in trouble.

Chelsea's back four is weak at the moment and Potter needs to make proper signings before the January transfer window closes.

Chelsea Manager Graham Potter ahead of the away game at Fulham Fulham v Chelsea on January 12, 2023.
As a manager, you need to have players who will buy into your philosophy or else you lose your job for failing to register wins in the league.

Potter is under pressure to prove his worth to Chelsea supporters especially after some of the travelling fans started chanting Thomas Tuchel's name against Fulham.

Tuchel is Chelsea's former manager who was sacked for underperforming in the Premier League.

