Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with thrilling comeback

Liverpool should have read the warning signs, but they were soon trailing at St Mary's Stadium. Nathan Redmond found himself in space and decided to try his luck from the edge of the box, and his shot flew into the corner of the net.

Jurgen Klopp's men soon got a goal back through Roberto Firmino, but the assistant referee ruled it out for offside. Japanese forward Takumi Minamino fired a speculative shot from the edge of the box, but Alex Mccarthy flew to his left side to make a good save.

Minutes later, Minamino would not be denied twice, and the former RB Salzburg winger soon got the equalizer Liverpool desperately needed. Following a sweeping move by Liverpool, Minamino found himself on the end of a perfect pass and rifled in a powerful shot into the top corner.

Early in the second half Diogo Jota went close when he expertly brought down a lofted pass from Konstantinos Tsimikas. The Greek fullback was central to most of Liverpool's attacking play, flying down the left flank and delivering dangerous crosses at the Southampton defenders.

In the 67th minute, Tsimikas played in a looping corner, and Joel Matip rose highest to emphatically head Liverpool into the lead.

Both teams had good chances to add to the scoreline, with Ibrahima Konate going close with a powerful header from another set-piece and Nathan Redmond almost grabbing a brace if not for a flying dive from Alisson. The scores remained the same, and the win keeps Liverpool's title hopes very much alive.

Had Nathan Redmond equalized with his speculative effort in the final minutes, Manchester City would have gone into the final game day with an advantage over their closest rivals.

Tuesday's result leaves the Merseyside club just one point behind Pep Guardiola's side, who would hope to hold onto their slender advantage to finish the season with a piece of silverware.

Liverpool on the other hand is chasing an unprecedented quadruple, with the squad selection for the trip to Southampton a result of needed rotation ahead of a hectic final game week and the European final which follows.