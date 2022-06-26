CR7's agent meeting with Chelsea boss leaves tongues wagging

Debates on a CR7 transfer began after it emerged that the ManU forward’s agent, Jorge Mendes, met new Blues chairman Todd Boehly in Portugal last week.

While Jorge represents other players, football fans have been lit up by what could be a possible move by Ronaldo to their English Premier League (EPL) rivals.

The 37-year-old put his best forward last season although his efforts were not enough to salvage the Red Devils from the poor run displayed.

The rumored move by Chelsea could be as a result of dissatisfaction by Ronaldo who still has 12 months in his contract with the club.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchhel has previously described Ronaldo as one of the best players in the world which quantifies the meet-up between the new Chelsea’s boss and Ronaldo’s agent as transfer related.

However, chances for the deal to sail through are in their lowest as Manchester United’s new manager Eric Ten Hag is banking on CR7 to lead his charges in a better season.

The management at Old Trafford has also confirmed the Portuguese national is not for sale.

Twitter

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, a trusted source when it comes to transfer news, the management at Manchester expect Ronaldo to be part of the team the next coming season.

“Transfer window’s still long, things can change… but Manchester United are clear on Cristiano Ronaldo: he’s considered not for sale, no talks now ongoing to sell him. Man United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team,” Fabrizio states.

Jorge Mendes, CR7's agent also manages many other top players who he can be linked to and not just Ronaldo and he could be in discussion