"These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

Tunde Young
Jose Mourinho talks about retirement, ponders calling time on his legendary career

Legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has hinted at retirement with his recent comments at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event.

Moutinho has built a reputation as one of the most successful managers of his generation and currently coaches Roma after more profitable spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

The 59-year-old tactician shares his thoughts and the reality of retirement after 22 years in his career as he approaches his 60th birthday.

Mourinho was asked about his career and how much longer he has in the beautiful game as well as his current team Roma.

"These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue, I feel good, I feel strong, motivated, I like winning, I hate losing, nothing has changed," Mourinho said in defence of retirement suggestions.

"The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on, not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years," the Portuguese continued resolutely.

Mourinho went on to speak about his current team, AS Roma, "last season we did what no one expected, this year we’ll try to do better,' he said. We don’t have the same economic potential as our rivals."

"We had a €7m [£6.1m] transfer market, but we have quality, passion, many people who like to work together, which is an important thing, and then at the end of the season we will see," Mourinho rounded up.

Tunde Young

