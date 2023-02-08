Jose Mourinho delivers harsh verdict against Man City

Mourinho's war against Manchester City started two years ago when he questioned the alleged breaches that the Premier League has charged Manchester City with.

City have been accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules by the PL and Mourinho is having the last laugh after suggesting how City should be punished by the Premier League.

Imago

"In relation to the decision, in any case, it's a disgraceful decision. If Man City is not guilty of it, to be punished by some million is a disgrace. If you're not guilty you're not punished. In the other way, if you're guilty you should be banned.

"So it's also a disgraceful decision. In any case, it's a disaster. If you're not guilty, you don't pay. I'm not saying Man City is guilty. I'm saying if you're not guilty, you don't pay. You are not punished, even with a pound," said Mourinho.

The Special One continued by stating that it is a digrace to be involved in such malicious acts and that it was not about judging City.

"Why are you paying £8-9 million (around Sh1.3 billion) if you are not guilty? If they are not guilty, the decision is a disgrace. If you are guilty, the decision is also a disgrace.

If you're guilty, you should be banned from the competition. My criticism is not for Manchester City. I'm nobody to know if they're guilty or not. My criticism is for the decision," concluded Mourinho.